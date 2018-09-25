Infosys gains 1% after CAD 80.3 million deal win from PSPC

Share price of Infosys rose 1 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after Infosys Public Services Inc (IPS) has been awarded a CAD USD 80.3 million contract by Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) to modernize and automate their procurement processes.

IPS is working with Ernst & Young LLP (EY) and SAP Canada Inc. (SAP) to digitize PSPC procurement system through the implementation and management of a cloud-based electronic procurement solution.

The new solution, which will be using SAP Ariba, SAP Fieldglass and ServiceNow, will provide an intuitive, web-based portal for PSPC and its suppliers to access procurement information and services in both English and French.

Eric Paternoster, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Public Services said, “We are honored and excited to have been selected by the Government of Canada to do just this – modernize procurement systems to make it easier for the government and the suppliers to interact, transact and better serve Canadians.”

At 09:35 hrs Infosys was quoting at Rs 720.10, up Rs 2.80, or 0.39 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil