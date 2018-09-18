App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys down 1% after company loses arbitration, to pay Rs 12.17cr to former CFO

Infosys is required to pay to Bansal the outstanding severance amount of Rs 12.17 crore with interest.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Infosys were down 1 percent intraday Tuesday after company lost arbitration award to its former chief financial officer (CFO) Rajiv Bansal.

The arbitral tribunal has communicated its decision in the arbitration proceedings in relation to the severance agreement between the company and its former CFO, Rajiv Bansal.

As per the award, Infosys is required to pay Bansal the outstanding severance amount of Rs 12.17 crore with interest. The company’s counter claim for refund of previously paid severance amount of Rs 5.2 crore and damages has been rejected, company said in press release.

At 12:10 hrs Infosys was quoting at Rs 721.95, down Rs 4.60, or 0.63 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 12:23 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.