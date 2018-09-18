Infosys down 1% after company loses arbitration, to pay Rs 12.17cr to former CFO

Shares of Infosys were down 1 percent intraday Tuesday after company lost arbitration award to its former chief financial officer (CFO) Rajiv Bansal.

The arbitral tribunal has communicated its decision in the arbitration proceedings in relation to the severance agreement between the company and its former CFO, Rajiv Bansal.

As per the award, Infosys is required to pay Bansal the outstanding severance amount of Rs 12.17 crore with interest. The company’s counter claim for refund of previously paid severance amount of Rs 5.2 crore and damages has been rejected, company said in press release.

At 12:10 hrs Infosys was quoting at Rs 721.95, down Rs 4.60, or 0.63 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil