Infosys climbs 4% after mgmt commentary on whistleblower complaints; key takeaways from concall

Shares of Infosys gained 3.7 percent intraday on November 6 after co-founder Nandan Nilekani said the company was committed to defining and following the highest corporate governance standards.

The stock has gained 11 percent in the last seven days. It was quoting at Rs 719.40, up Rs 23.60, or 3.39 percent, on the BSE at 1152 hours IST.

In a statement to exchanges on November 6, the Indian IT giant said it strongly condemned the mischievous insinuations made by anonymous sources against the co-founders and former colleagues, suggesting their involvement in the recent whistleblower allegations.

"These speculation are appalling and seem to be aimed at tarnishing the image of some of the most accomplished and respected individuals. I have deep regard for the life-long contribution of all our cofounders. They have built this institution and have served this company selflessly and even today, remain committed to the long-term success of Infosys," Nilekani said.

Addressing a press conference, he said the company had taken whistleblower complaints very seriously and the audit committee brought on an external company for a probe and would provide a summary of investigation once it was completed.

"Even God can't change numbers of company," he said, adding he was personally satisfied that there was nothing wrong with Panaya acquisition.

The company was under no obligation to put out every investigative report and the company's deal flows continued to be as large as ever, Nilekani said.

"I am feeling insulted with accusations, but don't want to bias the investigation. We will respond to the class-action law suit in due course," Nilekani said.



Digital disruption is fundamentally changing every industry



Navigating digital disruption is a priority for every enterprise



Enterprises that understand the change will emerge leaders in the new economy



The company's revenue growth averages 11.4 percent in constant currency over the last 4 quarters



Gives credit to CEO Salil Parekh for steering this growth



The board is focussed on strengthening corporate governance standards in line with our heritage



Infosys takes complaints of whistleblower very seriously



The audit committee brought on an external company to investigate the accusations



Will provide a summary of the investigation once it is complete



The company is committed to defining and following highest standards of corporate governance



Integrity and transparency are at the core of the company's business



The company's whistleblower policy has been in place for more than 15 years



The policy is grounded in the foundation of corporate governance



The audit committee serves as a custodian of the whistleblower process



If the investigation substantiates the complaint, the company will take necessary steps



Infosys’ response adhered to the company policy, past practices, all laws and regulations



Contrary to reports, the company acted responsibly in response to the complaint



Became aware of the complaint on September 30, which was placed before he audit company on October 10



October 3 letter did not include any of the reference emails or voice recordings



Retained Shardul Amarchand on October 21 just as he complaint was leaked to public



Prematurely disclosing complaints without due diligence contradicts corporate governance



Will not comment on the merits of the allegation



Every aspect of the allegations is being thoroughly investigated



Focus is on building momentum gained in the last three years



The board is fully supportive of and behind the management strategy



Our role is to bring this probe to an appropriate conclusion within the best possible time



Everything is being done to ensure that business does not suffer



10th