Info Edge shares fall 5% ahead of Zomato IPO

Shares of Info Edge (India) fell almost 5 percent in intraday trade on BSE on July 13 a day ahead of the Zomato IPO's opening for public subscription.

The stock eventually closed 4.52 percent lower at Rs 5,156.10 on BSE.

Info Edge holds a stake of about 18.55 percent in the food delivery platform.

Zomato's Rs 9,375-crore public offer comprises fresh issuance of equity shares of Rs 9,000 crore, and an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore by existing selling shareholder Info Edge.

The offer will open for subscription on July 14 and the bidding will close on July 16. The anchor book, if any, will open for a day before the issue opening, i.e. July 13.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 72-76 per equity share, by the company after consultation with merchant bankers.

