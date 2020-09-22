172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|info-edge-shares-fall-4-on-nomura-downgrade-5869751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Info Edge shares fall 4% on Nomura downgrade

Nomura has fixed a target price of Rs 3,040 for the stock and said that it expects weakness in some of the core businesses such as Naukri & 99acres.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Info Edge fell almost 4 percent in morning trade on BSE on September 22 after global brokerage firm Nomura downgraded the stock to neutral.

As per CNBC-TV18, Nomura has fixed a target price of Rs 3,040 for the stock and said that it expects weakness in some of the core businesses such as Naukri & 99acres.

Nomura said it likes the company's strong and well-diversified portfolio but the stock's valuations are rich at the current levels.

Nomura forecasts -13/+28/+20 percent revenue growth in FY21/22/23 and expects a margin of 30.4/32.5/34.5 percent Over FY21/22/23 against 31.6 percent in FY20.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has been witnessing a decline in revenue for the last two quarters.

Info edge

Shares of Info Edge traded 2.70 percent lower at Rs 3,310 on BSE at 10:30 hours.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 10:49 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Info Edge #Nomura

