Info Edge shares climb 2% as Zomato IPO opens for subscription

Info Edge holds a stake of about 18.55 percent in the food delivery platform.

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 12:21 PM IST
 
 
Shares of Info Edge (India) climbed almost 2 percent in early trade on BSE on July 14 as Zomato IPO opened for subscription.

Zomato's Rs 9,375-crore public offer comprises fresh issuance of equity shares of Rs 9,000 crore, and an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore by existing selling shareholder, Info Edge. Info Edge holds a stake of about 18.55 percent in the food delivery platform.

The offer opened for subscription today, on July 14, and the bidding will close on July 16.

It has already mobilised Rs 4,196.51 crore from 186 anchor investors on July 13, a day before the issue opening. The IPO size has been reduced to Rs 5,178.49 crore from Rs 9,375 crore earlier.

To know the latest updates on Zomato IPO subscription, Click Here

Shares of Info Edge traded 0.98 percent up at Rs 5,206.85 on BSE at 1050 hours.

first published: Jul 14, 2021 11:06 am

