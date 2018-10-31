App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 10:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Info Edge posts marginal decline in net profit at Rs 78 cr in Sep qtr

It had posted a net profit of Rs 78.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Info Edge, which runs online job portal Naukri.com, has reported marginal decline in standalone net profit to Rs 78.08 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 265 crore in the quarter under review, up 17.7 percent from Rs 225.2 crore in the July-September 2017 quarter.

The Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share.

Info Edge recorded billing of Rs 260.7 crore for the September 2018 quarter compared to Rs 202.5 crore in the year-ago period, up by 28.7 percent.

The deferred sales revenue (amount collected in advance) as on September 30, 2018 was at Rs 414.6 crore, up by 23.8 percent over corresponding quarter of 2017-18.

"Overall robust performance in Q2 FY19 with billings up by 28.7 percent on year-on-year basis, led by Recruitment business up by 25.8 percent and 99acres.com up by 50.4 percent," Info Edge CFO Chintan Thakkar said.

He added that cash EBITDA break-even in 99acres has contributed to the growth of 11.1 percent in cash EBITDA position of the company.

Apart from Naukri.com, Info Edge also runs Jeevansathi.com (matrimonial portal), 99acres.com (real estate portal) and Shiksha.com, an education website.

Info Edge has also made significant strategic investments into emerging Internet companies like Zomato, Meritnation, Policybazaar, Canvera and Happily Unmarried.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 10:22 pm

