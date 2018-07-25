Info Edge hits 52-week high; CLSA maintains buy with target of Rs 1,700

Shares of Info Edge India touched 52-week high of Rs 1,498.70, gained more than 10 percent intraday Wednesday. The company's Q1 net profit was down 1.9 percent at Rs 63 crore against Rs 64.2 crore.

The net profit included one-time loss of Rs 16 crore.

Revenue of the company was up 16.7 percent at Rs 259.5 crore against Rs 222.5 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA rose 19.8 percent at Rs 84.2 crore and margin was at 32.5 percent.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,700

CLSA has maintained buy on Info Edge with a target of Rs 1,700 per share.

99acres growth momentum was maintained, while Naukri revenue as well as billing growth seen recovery, said CLSA.

Meanwhile, the monthly order run rate surge for Zomato and gold has seen a stellar success. PolicyBazaar is likely the next leg of value creation, it added.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,300

Macquarie has maintained neutral call on Info Edge with a target of Rs 1,300 per share.

Operating leverage lead to 20 percent YoY EBITDA growth, while overall deferred revenues grew 19 percent YoY.

Utilisation of cash remained a key monitorable, it added

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,400

Credit Suisse has maintained neutral call on the stock and raised target to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,350 per share.

According to research house, IT segment had a revival but management is cautious of sustaining this.

Advertising spends are high in both 99Acres & Jeevansaathi. Any upside in stock hereon will be function of an increase in Zomato valuation, it said.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 1,900

Morgan Stanley has maintained overweight call on Info Edge with a target at Rs 1,900 per share.

The broking house believes that stock should gain strength and raised revenue & PBT growth forecast for recruitment vertical marginally.

At 15:09 hrs Info Edge India was quoting at Rs 1,485.80, up Rs 128, or 9.43 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil