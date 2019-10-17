App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Info Edge gains 2% as HSBC maintains buy, raises target price after Zomato H1FY20 growth

Zomato's revenue grew significantly to $205 million in first half of FY20, against $63 million in same period last year, the data available on its website show.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Info Edge, the online classifieds company, gained 1.7 percent intraday on October 17 after global brokerage house HSBC has maintained buy call on the stock.

The research firm also raised its target price on the stock to Rs 2,479 from Rs 2,309 per share, implying a 10 percent potential upside from current levels.

"Zomato revenue growth in the first half of FY20 matched expectations and lower employee costs seem to have led to lower monthly burn rate," said HSBC.

Close

Info Edge owns more than 26 percent stake in Zomato Media.

related news

Zomato's revenue grew significantly to $205 million in the first half of FY20, against $63 million in the same period last year, the data available on its website show.

"Loss – our monthly burn rate is down to 60 percent of what it was six months ago. We achieved tremendous results in optimising our costs, without affecting new product launches or innovation," the food delivery services provider said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 11:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Info Edge India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.