Info Edge gains 2% as HSBC maintains buy, raises target price after Zomato H1FY20 growth

Shares of Info Edge, the online classifieds company, gained 1.7 percent intraday on October 17 after global brokerage house HSBC has maintained buy call on the stock.

The research firm also raised its target price on the stock to Rs 2,479 from Rs 2,309 per share, implying a 10 percent potential upside from current levels.

"Zomato revenue growth in the first half of FY20 matched expectations and lower employee costs seem to have led to lower monthly burn rate," said HSBC.

Info Edge owns more than 26 percent stake in Zomato Media.

Zomato's revenue grew significantly to $205 million in the first half of FY20, against $63 million in the same period last year, the data available on its website show.

"Loss – our monthly burn rate is down to 60 percent of what it was six months ago. We achieved tremendous results in optimising our costs, without affecting new product launches or innovation," the food delivery services provider said.