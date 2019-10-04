Info Edge climbs 6% on Zomato's $600mn fund-raising plan

Info Edge has been one of biggest gainers in the last one year, showing a massive 60 percent upside.
Shares of Info Edge India gained nearly 6 percent intraday on October 4 after a media report talked about a fund raising plan from Zomato.
Info Edge has been one of the biggest gainers in the last one year, showing a 60 percent upside. It was quoting at Rs 2,218.45, up Rs 97.90, or 4.62 percent, on the BSE at 1123 hours.
"Online food delivery and restaurant discovery platform Zomato is finalising a fresh $600-million round of fundraising likely to be led by existing Chinese investor, Ant Financial," The Economic Times said quoting people in the know.
Singapore’s sovereign fund Temasek is also expected to put in a significant amount of capital as part of the fund infusion that will further intensify the battle between Zomato and Swiggy, the report added.
The report further said Ant Financial would see its stake touch almost 29 percent, making it the largest shareholder in Zomato, ahead of InfoEdge.Info Edge, the online classifieds company in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, education and related services, holds 26.4 percent stake in Zomato.