Inflows into debt funds unhurt, financialisation of savings to chart a steady course: Fisdom CEO

Kaushal Shroff
Apr 19, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST

As investor awareness grows, capital markets will continue to attract capital in all forms. Financialisation of savings is a trend that will likely continue over the next 20-30 years, says Subramanya SV

Fisdom CEO Subramanya SV. (File photo)

In a freewheeling chat with Moneycontrol, Subramanya SV, co-founder and CEO of Fisdom, strikes an optimistic note, saying that contrary to market expectations, inflows into debt funds are not headed for a fierce drubbing.

The fintech CEO also marked out that India's new overture towards the financialisation of savings marks a decisive turn in the road and is unlikely to falter in the future. Edited excerpts:

First and foremost, the elimination of indexation benefits for debt, gold and hybrid funds. What has been the experience for investors? What is the kind of battering debt funds are likely to take in the coming quarters? How do you read the move?

The elimination of indexation benefits for debt, gold, and hybrid funds was unexpected. It was not stated in the initial budget but was included in the final fine print in the last week of March.