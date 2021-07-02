Inflation, third COVID wave key to Nifty touching 16,300-16,800 in H2CY21: Experts

Representative image

The first half of CY21 has turned out to be the best for the market in the last four years, thanks to the rising hope of an economic recovery and earnings growth, measures taken by the government and the RBI, and the low-interest-rate environment.

When the second wave of COVID hit the Street, there was consolidation in the market in H1CY21. However, there was no major impact since there was no nationwide lockdown like last year.

The BSE Sensex gained 10 percent and Nifty50 climbed 12 percent, while the BSE Midcap index jumped 26 percent and Smallcap index 38 percent in H1CY21. All these indices hit record high levels in June, leading to a consolidation.

In fact, during the period, “the Indian markets have outperformed the MSCI Emerging markets index. In bull markets, especially in the past three decades, Indian equities have performed better than their emerging counterparts,” said Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities.

A similar performance likely in H2CY21?

The bull market run is expected to continue but a similar performance is unlikely to be seen in the second half of CY21. The reason is that the market seems to have priced in the expected earnings and economic recovery with the easing of restrictions across the nation, experts feel.

While the benchmark indices, with intermittent consolidation and corrections, can rally another 4-7 percent, the outperformance in the broader markets is expected to continue, say experts.

“Our year-end target for the Nifty is 16,300. We expect the market to get into some kind of consolidation zone during the remaining months of 2021. The market will be confident about the earnings growth, post the festive season this year,” Vineeta Sharma, Head of Research, Narnolia Financial Advisors, told Moneycontrol.

“The trajectory for the interest rate in India and across the globe, too, would be known by then. Also, we will have more clarity on supply-chain disruption related to global inflation by the end of the year," he said.

“So by the end of 2021, most of the major uncertainties would be over creating a base for the market for strong gains during 2022-23,” he added.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research, feels the Nifty50 can hit 16,800 and BSE Sensex 55,750 in the second half of CY21.

He believes the market to be more in the consolidation range with an upside bias in the remaining part of this calendar year. “It still remains a ‘buy-on-dip’ kind of market. Better South-west monsoon, along with the festive season, will give a good cheer to the market,” he said.

Will inflation, third wave of COVID impact Street?

Everything is favourable for the market now, but any spike in inflation and a possible third COVID wave could spoil the rally, going ahead, though experts feel India is better prepared to deal with the third wave, given the momentum in the vaccination drive.

“Currently, India is in a bull run, with FPIs diverting funds towards its economic growth and future vision. As the overall sentiment translates towards normalisation, the markets will factor in further growth. These factors give further headroom for the benchmark indices to touch the 16,500-16,700 levels this fiscal. But the journey up won’t be a smooth ride. There will be corrections due to inflation fears and the RBI stance on interest rates," said Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities.

She further said going forward, as the inoculation drive picks up and state governments continue their efforts to avert another medical crisis, the second half looks like a slow and steady ride upwards. Inflation fears would be the party-pooper but with growing demand and strong fiscal measures by the Centre to stimulate economic activity, H2’s narrative will continue to remain polarised, she added.

Garg, too, feels the same. Inflation and any impact of the third wave of COVID-19 can play spoilsport, he said.

FY22 earnings growth and Sensex, Nifty targets

“We expect net profits of the Nifty50 index to grow 31 percent in FY22 and 14 percent in FY23, but we see downside risks. FY21 net profits increased 24 percent. Banks and metals and mining are expected to provide the bulk of the incremental profits for Nifty50 in FY22,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

He feels by the end of FY22, investors would start discounting FY23 earnings.

“Considering a 300-400 bps premium of equity price-to-earnings (PE) over bond PE, we can justify a forward PE of 19-20x for Nifty50. On the FY23 EPS estimate of Rs 813 by Kotak Institutional Equities, we can expect Nifty50 to end FY22 somewhere around 16,500 (+/- 500 points). A similar level of Sensex by the end of FY22 could be around 55,000 (+/- 1,700 points)," he said.

“From now till the end of FY22, we expect modest returns from the Indian market, considering a strong economic recovery and gradual increase in global and domestic bond yields,” he said.

Equity markets will have to adjust to the reality of higher interest rates as central banks start to execute their ‘exit’ plans for their ultra-lose monetary policies over the next few months, he added.

Sectors to watch in H2CY21

In the first half of CY21, the metals sector was the biggest gainer, rising 60 percent. The power index jumped 33 percent, followed by Auto, Bank, Capital Goods, Energy, Healthcare and IT, which gained 10-24 percent.

According to Garg, technology, metals and PSU banking sectors are expected to outperform, while private banking and FMCG sectors might come under pressure and underperform.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities, said that, of late, sectors such as entertainment, aviation, malls and hospitality and leisure have remained in focus because of talks about easing of restrictions in some states. Investors should maintain a safe distance from stocks rising on irrational exuberance, he advised.

It would be prudent for investors to ride the bull wave in fundamentally resilient companies only and avoid temptation in weak fast-moving stocks, he said.

Defensive sectors like FMCG, Pharmaceuticals and IT may act as a protection or safety net as their valuations are already very rich, he said.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking investment decisions.