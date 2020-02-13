Inflation may ease Feb onwards, but RBI may stay accomodative to support growth: Experts

Economic data released on February 12 showed January CPI inflation hit 68-month high and industrial output (IIP) contracted in December. This double whammy led the market plunging.

The retail inflation inched up to 7.59 percent in January, rising from 7.35 percent in previous month, driven by broad-based increase in several products prices, while the industrial output in December contracted 0.3 percent against 1.8 percent growth seen in November 2019, led by weaker manufacturing although underlying picture improved.

Experts though feel this could be the peak of inflation considering the fall in vegetable and oil prices in February. Inflation may start cooling off to below 5 percent in mid-2020 and then under 4 percent in second half of 2020, they say.

"January marked the peak inflation reading for this year and current trends. Data for first 11 days of February showed that vegetable prices have contracted, though LPG cylinder price hike will add 15 bps to headline inflation," said Nomura, which expects the ex-veggie food basket to continue show sticky inflation.

The research house sees inflation to average 6.5 percent in Q1CY20, 4.7-4.6 percent in Q2 and Q3CY20, and 2.4 percent in Q4CY20.

Morgan Stanley also feels January CPI indicated that inflation has peaked. "We expect inflation to remain above the 7 percent mark over next 1-2 months and expect inflation to decelerate below 6 percent mark by June."

Considering the inflation above targeted level, the RBI may hold interest rates steady for couple of quarters to support growth, and continue with accomodative stance as the 25bps rate cut is likely only August onwards policy meetings, experts feel.

"As the CPI inflation peaked and it was higher than our expectations, reflecting impact of telecom tariff hike, and December IIP contracted which was a surprise to the downside, RBI will give more importance to growth," Deutsche Bank said.

The global brokerage feels retail inflation will start easing from February onward, but RBI will have no choice but to keep the policy repo rate steady for a long time.

"We have one last 25 bps repo rate cut forecast in August and RBI will prefer to continue with the accommodative stance to support growth," Deutsche said.

Kotak Institutional Equities also feels despite weak growth, Monetary Policy Committee is expected to stay on hold in first half of FY21 and the room for additional easing is contingent on evolution of growth-inflation mix.

CLSA, too, said the near-term rate cut is difficult with inflation above the RBI's target. "The recent cool-off in onion & crude prices should moderate CPI inflation."

The global brokerage feels the rebound in electricity production may help the IIP in January 2020.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.