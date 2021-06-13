MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Inflation is transitory, not a threat to economy and will boost companies' profits

In the US, inflation is at its highest since 2008 and stocks are rallying to fresh highs due to increased profitability and demand outlook.

Vinod Nair
June 13, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

After it made decent gains following positive economic data and Reserve Bank of India’s policy announcements, the market was expected to remain resilient in the short to medium term supported by sliding coronavirus cases and global risk-on strategy. The domestic equities did extend gains on hopes of easing restrictions and the Centre's COVID-19 vaccination procurement policy. Volatility, however, returned midway due to mixed global markets following concerns over rising inflation and central banks’ policies.

Globally, inflation is back after a long time due to a combination of a pandemic-hit low base, rising consumer demand, spiralling wages in the face of low staff availability and rising energy and commodity prices.

The US CPI for May was expected at 4.7 percent but the actual figure was much higher at 5 percent. This is expected to go up to 6 percent in June.

Historically, the global market has displayed high sensitivity to rising inflation pressure with a negative effect on equity assets. In spite of the weak outcome, this time the market did not show any negative effect.

The antidote is the Fed's accommodative statement in the last policy, saying that inflation is transitory in the coronavirus-hit economy. We cannot expect the same in the next cycle when the economy returns to the growth path.

Close

Related stories

The domestic market also witnessed profit booking in between due to dull European markets ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. ECB is expected to continue its bond-buying programme to support a recovering economy. Due to the attractive outlook by key central banks, the market maintained its comfort level.

Companies, especially those in consumption, commodities and online businesses, are benefitting from an increase in prices with higher revenue. The cash flow to sectors like metals has increased—so high that their balance sheet position has improved with a big fall in debt.

The economy was in dire need of inflation to move out of the rising risk of deflation. In the US, inflation is at its highest after 2008 and stocks are rallying to fresh highs due to increased profitability and demand outlook.

The domestic market is focusing on the stocks and sectors which will benefit the most from unlocking. Investors should move their portfolio mix to the companies that are oriented towards consumerism, be it staples or discretionary. Others like infra and capital goods will also benefit.

At the same time, please note that valuations are high, so value-stock picks will be the best way to add stability to the portfolio on a long-term basis. In that, FMCG, banks, PSU, media and auto would be safe to invest and outperform the market.

We may need to cut weight on heavily valued sectors like IT, pharma, consumer, metals and telecom though they continue to have a good long-term outlook, especially IT and pharma. So, they can hold a fair chunk of weightage, which can be increased during the period of consolidation as they are the biggest winners from the pandemic and post-pandemic period.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Vinod Nair is the Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
TAGS: #Expert Columns #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex
first published: Jun 13, 2021 09:18 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey