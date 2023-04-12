 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inflation data will shatter the stock market calm, Goldman Partner warns

Bloomberg
Apr 12, 2023 / 06:11 AM IST

This week’s lull in the US stock market is likely to end with Wednesday’s consumer price index report, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner John Flood has offered a set of guidelines for what investors may soon face.

Expect the S&P 500 to drop at least 2% should the year-over-year inflation rate come in above the previous reading of 6%, Flood wrote in a note Tuesday. But stocks are likely to go higher, he says, if CPI meets or trails 5.1%, which happens to be the consensus estimate from economists in a Bloomberg survey.

“Stock market wants a softer print as a hot reading will add more confusion/uncertainty into the equation of what the Fed does from here,” the veteran trader wrote. “Another hike in May but then aggressive cuts in Q4? This is what Fed fund futures are pricing in ahead of tomorrow’s print.”

Treasury yields climbed Tuesday while equities fluctuated in a tight range as traders awaited both the inflation data and bank earnings later this week. Stuck in a 0.5% band, the S&P 500 was headed for the calmest session since November amid anemic trading volume.