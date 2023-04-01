 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inflation data spurs rally in Wall Street, sets US yields downhill

Reuters
Apr 01, 2023 / 06:42 AM IST

US consumer spending rose moderately in February, and while inflation cooled, it remained elevated enough to possibly allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates one more time this year, though expectations for a 25 basis point rate hike at its May meeting dipped to about 50 percent, with no hike seen to be just as likely

US stocks rose, with the S&P 500 set to notch its second straight quarterly advance as it closed at its highest level since February 15.

A gauge of global stocks was on course for its biggest weekly percentage gain in 4-1/2 months on Friday, with the two-year US Treasury yield set for its first quarterly decline in the past nine, as US inflation data fuelled hopes the Federal Reserve may be reaching the end of its rate hiking cycle.

The US consumer spending rose moderately in February, and while inflation cooled, it remained elevated enough to possibly allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates one more time this year.

Additional data showed US consumer sentiment fell for the first time in four months in February on concerns of an impending recession, although the impact of the recent banking crisis was muted.