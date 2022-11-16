 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inflation coming close to 4% in March not entirely off the table, says Pradeep Gupta of Anand Rathi Group

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 16, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

Anand Rathi Group is positive on financials, information technology and investment theme-related sectors such as capital goods

Pradeep Gupta of Anand Rathi Group.

"India’s inflation will be on a downward trend, which will continue further but until early 2023, inflation will be outside RBI's comfort zone of under 6 percent," said Pradeep Gupta, Co-founder & Vice Chairman of Anand Rathi Group in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He said inflation coming close to 4 percent in March 2023 is not entirely off the table as well. From a structural medium- to long-term perspective, Anand Rathi Group remains positive on equity as an asset class and continues to believe that Indian equities will deliver better risk-adjusted returns compared to most other major markets, he said.

Despite a likely increase in volatility, Gupta, who has over two decades of experience in financial markets, said they do not expect a significant correction in the equity market barring unexpected negative developments. Edited excerpts of the interview:

Are we seeing a bottoming out of the rupee against the US dollar with easing inflation concerns?

In the current year, the dollar index rose by almost 16 percent but with the news of inflation and the possibility of a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes, the US dollar index fell sharply. This fall also provides some relief to other economies. We can expect some short-term volatility and shocks due to global news and further data points. However, the Indian rupee in comparison to other emerging markets has not depreciated as much.

