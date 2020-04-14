Inflation below 6% gives RBI leeway to adopt unconventional measures for economic revival

Consumer price index inflation eased further to 5.91 percent in March 2020 largely due to the fall in food and vegetable prices.

During the lockdown, growth in both input costs and prices have weakened in March which also helped inflation fall. The CPI was at 6.6 percent in February.

Food inflation eased to 8.76 percent, mainly driven by the fall in vegetable prices. However, "amid the lockdown and supply disruptions, there is need to closely watch how food inflation rate turns out in the coming days," Deepthi Mary Mathew, Economist at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

The March numbers were in line with experts' expectations and also within the upper band of RBI's target which is 4 percent (+/- 2 percent).

Most of the experts feel the inflation could fall further in the near term given the nationwide extended lockdown, which can give more leeway to the Reserve Bank of India to announce more unconventional measures for economic revival that stalled since March 21.

"We expect the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to look through the near term inflation readings and focus on the medium-term trajectory while addressing the economic and financial stability. We expect the RBI to adopt several unconventional measures to tackle the current crisis beyond repo rate cuts," Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

"We see additional rate cuts of 50-75bps in the year ahead given GDP expectations of 0.4 percent in FY21," she added.

The Reserve Bank of India announced a surprise repo rate cut of 75bp to 4.40 percent and cash reserve ratio of 100bp to 3 percent, along with other liquidity measures in the policy meeting on March 27, while keeping accomodative stance.

The government also announced Rs 1.7 lakh crore welfare package for poor and daily wage earners who could find difficult during the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to control the spread of novel coronavirus or COVID-19. India recorded more than 9,000 confirmed cases with over 300 deaths.

Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency at Emkay Global Financial Services also said retail inflation could slow further and give the RBI more scope to cut interest rates further or taken unconventional measures.

According to Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist & Head Research at Knight Frank India too, with low crude oil prices and sharp slowdown in the economy, CPI inflation is expected to fall further. "Weak demand-side pressure on inflation would outweigh any supply-side bottlenecks in the near term, keeping overall inflation muted,"

Lower oil prices could remain one of the big reasons for the expectations of further fall in inflation. Global crude oil prices corrected by more than 65 percent during January-March, but it recovered 40 percent in April so far to trade around $32 a barrel amid production cut deal between OPEC and its allies.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.