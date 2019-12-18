INEOS Styrolution share price falls 2% on rating downgrade by CARE

INEOS Styrolution India share price fell 2 percent intraday on December 18 after CARE downgraded the company's long-term credit rating to A+/Stable from AA-/stable.

"The revision in the ratings assigned to the bank facilities of INEOS Styrolution is on account of de-growth in its scale of operations during first half of FY20 (April-September) along with continued subdued profitability due to sustained slowdown in demand from the automobile industry (a key end-user), competition from cheaper imports (especially from South East Asian countries) and higher cost of production due to inordinate delay in alJeviating its capacity constraint for manufacturing of HRG rubber which is a key intermediate product," CARE said.

"The ratings, however, continue to draw comfort from the established and long track record of SIL with its leadership position in the Indian acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) & styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) co-polymer markets with focus on customized specialty products, diversified clientele, steady demand prospects from end-user industries such as consumer durables and refrigeration liners."

CARE retained short-term rating on the company's bank facilities at A1+/Stable.

The stock, which has gained 51 percent in last six months, was quoting at Rs 705.50, down Rs 7.10, or 1 percent, on the BSE at 1428 hours.