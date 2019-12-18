App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

INEOS Styrolution share price falls 2% on rating downgrade by CARE

CARE retained short-term rating on the company's bank facilities at A1+/stable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

INEOS Styrolution India share price fell 2 percent intraday on December 18 after CARE downgraded the company's long-term credit rating to A+/Stable from AA-/stable.

"The revision in the ratings assigned to the bank facilities of INEOS Styrolution is on account of de-growth in its scale of operations during first half of FY20 (April-September) along with continued subdued profitability due to sustained slowdown in demand from the automobile industry (a key end-user), competition from cheaper imports (especially from South East Asian countries) and higher cost of production due to inordinate delay in alJeviating its capacity constraint for manufacturing of HRG rubber which is a key intermediate product," CARE said.

"The ratings, however, continue to draw comfort from the established and long track record of SIL with its leadership position in the Indian acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) & styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) co-polymer markets with focus on customized specialty products, diversified clientele, steady demand prospects from end-user industries such as consumer durables and refrigeration liners."

Close

CARE retained short-term rating on the company's bank facilities at A1+/Stable.

related news

The stock, which has gained 51 percent in last six months, was quoting at Rs 705.50, down Rs 7.10, or 1 percent, on the BSE at 1428 hours.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 03:36 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #INEOS Styrolution India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.