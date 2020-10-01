IndusInd Bank shares jump 6%; brokerages keep faith in the stock

After suffering losses for the last two consecutive sessions, shares of IndusInd Bank witnessed a strong bounce in intraday trade on BSE on October 1.

Shares of the private lender jumped 6 percent in intraday trade on BSE as brokerages kept faith in the stock.

Brokerage firm LKP Securities has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 705.

"Core operating performance of Indusind Bank remains healthy. A higher COVID provision is likely to safeguard the bank from credit disruption from COVID. Thus we recommend a buy with a price target of Rs 705 (based on 1.1 times FY22E Adjusted BVPS)," said LKP Securities.

Brokerage firm Emkay Global has a hold call on the stock with a target price of Rs 550, rolling forward on 0.9 times September 22E ABV.

The brokerage believes that the impact of COVID-19 on retail and SME asset quality is inevitable, but its stance to build high credit reserves even at the cost of near-term earnings is the right step.

"We trim FY21E earnings by 22 percent due to up-fronting of provisions factoring in high LLP and raise FY23 estimates by 5 percent. We have also factored in the recent capital infusion of Rs 3,280 crore," Emkay said.

Shares of IndusInd Bank traded 5.65 percent higher at Rs 556.50 on BSE at 11:45 hours.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.