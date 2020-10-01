172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|indusind-bank-shares-jump-6-brokerages-keep-faith-in-the-stock-5909641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndusInd Bank shares jump 6%; brokerages keep faith in the stock

The brokerage believes that the impact of COVID-19 on retail and SME asset quality is inevitable, but its stance to build high credit reserves even at the cost of near-term earnings is the right step.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After suffering losses for the last two consecutive sessions, shares of IndusInd Bank witnessed a strong bounce in intraday trade on BSE on October 1.

Shares of the private lender jumped 6 percent in intraday trade on BSE as brokerages kept faith in the stock.

Brokerage firm LKP Securities has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 705.

Close

"Core operating performance of Indusind Bank remains healthy. A higher COVID provision is likely to safeguard the bank from credit disruption from COVID. Thus we recommend a buy with a price target of Rs 705 (based on 1.1 times FY22E Adjusted BVPS)," said LKP Securities.

related news

Brokerage firm Emkay Global has a hold call on the stock with a target price of Rs 550, rolling forward on 0.9 times September 22E ABV.

The brokerage believes that the impact of COVID-19 on retail and SME asset quality is inevitable, but its stance to build high credit reserves even at the cost of near-term earnings is the right step.

"We trim FY21E earnings by 22 percent due to up-fronting of provisions factoring in high LLP and raise FY23 estimates by 5 percent. We have also factored in the recent capital infusion of Rs 3,280 crore," Emkay said.

Shares of IndusInd Bank traded 5.65 percent higher at Rs 556.50 on BSE at 11:45 hours.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 11:54 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IndusInd Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.