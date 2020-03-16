App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndusInd Bank share price plunges 12% amid widespread selloff

Shares of the lender have been under pressure on concerns about the bank's health.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IndusInd Bank share price plunged more than 12 percent in the morning trade on BSE on March 16 amid a widespread selloff in equities due to growing worries over the rising cases of coronavirus and the impact of the outbreak on the global economy.

Shares of the private lender have been under pressure following concerns about the bank’s health.

According to reports, the bank’s promoters, the Hinduja brothers, are fully backing the lender and attribute the latest decline in the stock to excessive speculative action.

Close

CEO Romesh Sobti wrote to investors that rumours about the health of the bank were unfounded and that IndusInd "remains focussed on building scale with profitability, on a platform of strong capitalisation/liquidity and high credit ratings".

related news

The state of some private banks in India has customers and investors worried after authorities were forced to step in and curtail operations of Yes Bank to prevent a collapse.

In his letter to customers, Sobti said IndusInd remained healthy and also denied that the bank was considering investing in Yes Bank.

Sobti said that the bank had neither considered nor evaluated, especially at management and board level, such a proposition.

After the Yes Bank write down of AT1 bonds, IndusInd Bank deferred a board meeting that was to discuss raising capital through these bonds, blaming the “current market conditions” for the deferral and said it was sufficiently capitalised.

Shares of IndusInd Bank were trading 10.72 percent down at Rs 717.85 on BSE at around 1030 hours.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 10:43 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IndusInd Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.