IndusInd Bank share price nosedives 37%, hits 6-yr low after SC holds its AGR order

Shares of IndusInd Bank plunged 36.7 percent intraday to hit a six-year low of Rs 382.55 on March 18 amid weak market conditions and no relief from Supreme Court to telecom players in the AGR case.

The Supreme Court said it would not accept any objections to its orders given earlier with respect to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and all dues will have to be paid as per the order.

The apex court was hearing the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) plea in regard to the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case on March 17.

In court directed that no exercise of self-assessment be carried out and no further objection would be entertained.

“All dues as per our judgement will have to be paid, including interest and penalty. The Solicitor General had filed a plea seeking reasonable time, we will consider this plea on the next date,” the order stated.

The order further stated that the court does “not appreciate telcos' actions and will hold MDs personally accountable.”

IndusInd Bank has around 2 percent exposure to Vodafone Idea which could find difficult to pay the entire amount on short notice. So far, Vodafone Idea had paid Rs 6,854 crore towards AGR dues, which is much lower than the demand of around Rs 53,000 crore made by Department of Telecommunications which included interest, penalty and interest on delay in payment of the amount.

On March 16, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the DoT had sought staggered payment over 20 years of AGR dues by telecom companies. The plea also asked that telcos not be charged a penalty and interests on penalty and principal beyond the date of the judgement.

Telcos will instead be charged an 8 percent interest on the staggered payments, CNBC-TV18 reported. Seeking the apex court’s approval, the DoT said the proposal was made based on a formula arrived at after detailed deliberations by the government and the Cabinet.

Citing adverse impact on the telecom and banking sectors, DoT also requested the SC to SC to modify its October 2019 AGR judgement and subsequent orders. In October 2019, the top court upheld the DoT's new definition of AGR and has ordered telcos to clear total dues of Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 447.20, the lowest level since February 2014, down Rs 157.10, or 26 percent amid high volumes on the BSE at 1249 hours IST.