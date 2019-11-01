App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndusInd Bank rallies 5% after finalisation of next MD & CEO, submits application to RBI

Romesh Sobti, the bank's current MD and CEO, is set to retire in March 2020 when he turns 70

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of IndusInd Bank gained more than five percent intraday on November 1 on finalisation of a potential candidate as Managing Director and CEO.

Pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board of directors on October 30 has finalised a potential candidate for the position of MD and CEO, the lender said in a BSE filing.

The bank added that it has submitted an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking approval for the same.

Romesh Sobti, the bank's current MD and CEO, is set to retire in March 2020 when he turns 70. The banking regulator has stipulated 70 as the retirement age for managing directors at banks.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,374.40, up Rs 62.90, or 4.80 percent on the BSE at 1434 hours IST.

 

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 02:57 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IndusInd Bank

