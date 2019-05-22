IndusInd Bank Q4 PAT falls 62% to Rs 360 crore

IndusInd Bank has reported net profit at Rs 360.1 crore, down 62 percent YoY.

The Net-interest Income (NII) of the company surged 11 percent to Rs 2,232.4.

Operating profit increased to Rs 2,067.69 crore from Rs 1,769.39 in Q4FY18.

Gross Non-performing Assets (NPA) stood at 2.1 percent against 1.13 percent in December quarter while Net NPA came at 1.21 percent against 0.59 percent last quarter. Provisions stood at Rs 1,561 crore against Rs 606.7 crore in Q3.

IndusInd Bank has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 (75 percent) per equity Share of Face Value of Rs 10 each (fully Paid-Up) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.