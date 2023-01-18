 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndusInd Bank Q3 Preview: A 48% jump in net profit on robust loan growth

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

A robust loan growth of 19 percent, and 24 percent fall in provisions is likely to propel IndusInd Bank's net profit by 48 percent year-on-year for Q3FY23

IndusInd Bank is expected to report a 48 percent jump in net profit for the October-December quarter on the back of a robust 18 percent growth in net interest income, and reduction in provisioning.

The average estimate of five brokerages polled, puts the net profit for the private sector lender at Rs 1,836 crore for the reported quarter and a net interest income of Rs 3,793 crore. The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 1,241 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

In an early business update for the quarter, IndusInd Bank reported a loan growth of 19 percent year-on-year (YoY), faster than the previous seven quarters. Analysts took this as a sign of robust business growth momentum which augurs well for the bank’s core interest income growth and operating performance.

That said, the bank saw a slight deceleration in its deposit growth to 14 percent YoY from 15 percent in the previous quarter. This is despite the bank hiking deposit rates by a big margin during the quarter to attract flows. That said, retail deposit growth has remained resilient.

“The management is making consistent progress on shoring up its Retail deposit mix. Currently, the Retail/Small Business deposits segment forms 42.4 percent of the total deposits,” note analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.