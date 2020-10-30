172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|indusind-bank-posts-q2-net-profit-of-rs-663-1-crore-nii-grows-about-13-yoy-6040381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndusInd Bank posts Q2 net profit of Rs 663.1 crore; NII grows about 13% YoY

The bank's Q2FY21 NII grew 12.7 percent YoY to Rs 3,278 crore against 2,909.4 crore in Q2FY20. CNBC-TV18 poll's estimate for NII was Rs 3,263.1 crore.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private lender IndusInd Bank on October 30 said its Q2FY21 consolidated net profit stood at Rs 663.1 crore, up from Rs 510.39 crore QoQ and down from Rs 1,400.96 crore YoY.

The profit numbers beat market expectations as a CNBC-TV18 poll which had estimated the numbers to the tune of Rs 549.6 crore.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 8,731.52 crore against Rs 8,682.17 crore QoQ and Rs 8,877.53 crore YoY.

Close

The bank said it had made COVID-19 provisions of Rs 952 crore in Q2.

related news

The bank's Q2FY21 NII grew 12.7 percent YoY to Rs 3,278 crore against 2,909.4 crore in Q2FY20. CNBC-TV18 poll's estimate for NII was Rs 3,263.1 crore.

The bank's NIM stood at 4.16 percent, up by 6 bps YoY.

Credit growth rose 2 percent YoY and deposit growth rose 10 percent YoY. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stood at 140 percent for the said quarter.

The bank said its loan growth came at 2.1 percent YoY.

Gross Non Performing Assets (NPA) for the said quarter stood at Rs 4,532.2 crore against Rs 5,099 crore QoQ. Gross NPA came at 2.21 percent against 2.53 percent QoQ.

Net NPA stood at Rs 1,055.8 crore against Rs 1,703.4 crore QoQ. Net NPA came at 0.52 percent against 0.86 percent QoQ.

The bank's slippage for the said quarter came at Rs 399 crore against Rs 1,537 crore QoQ.

The company's total assets stood at Rs 3,31,996.33 crore against Rs 2,94,933.29 crore YoY.

 
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 05:36 pm

tags #earnings #IndusInd Bank #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.