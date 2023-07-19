IndusInd Bank hits 52-week high on Q1 earnings, brokerages revise targets

IndusInd Bank recorded a good all-round performance.

Shares of IndusInd Bank rallied 4 percent to a 52-week high of Rs 1,443.40 in early trade on July 19, buoyed by the lender's healthy earnings for the April-June quarter. Most brokerages too cheered for its robust financials that helped boost the investor sentiment.

At 9.20am, IndusInd Bank was trading 3.2 percent higher at Rs 1,435 on the National Stock Exchange.

The private sector lender posted a net profit of Rs 2,124 crore for the April-June quarter, reflecting a 33 percent jump from Rs 1,631 crore clocked a year ago. The bottomline was also in-line with CNBC-TV18 estimate of Rs 2,127 crore.

Total income for the quarter also grew 28 percent on-year to Rs 12,939 crore backed by an 18 percent rise in net interest income of Rs 5,863 crore, up from the Rs 4,125 crore last year. NII also topped CNBC-TV18 projection of Rs 4,821.7 crore.

The bank's asset quality also remained healthy as gross non-performing asset (NPA) stood at 1.94 percent, down from 1.98 percent last quarter. Its net NPA also came down to 0.58 percent from 0.59 percent on a sequential basis.

The steady earnings prompted brokerages to raise their price targets for the stock.

Foreign brokerage firm Morgan Stanley revised the price target for the stock to Rs 1,800 and retained its 'overweight' rating for IndusInd Bank. With expectations that the rate cycle has peaked, Morgan Stanley sees good returns from IndusInd Bank through compounding, estimate upgrades and even re-ratings. The firm stays positive on the lender's consistent earnings with better retail deposit mix and easing credit costs.

Citi lifted the target price for the stock to Rs 1,630 along with a 'buy' tag. The broker praised its financial stability and a robust growth in advances. It is also positive on the management's confidence of planning a Cycle 6 strategy, aimed at 18-23 percent credit growth.

The next line to raise the target price for the IndusInd Bank stock was JP Morgan. It gave a 'neutral' rating for the stock but raised the target to Rs 1,250 and hoped its deposit rates to peak in Q2.

Domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities upgraded the stock to a 'buy', with a price target of Rs 1,620. It expects IndusInd Bank to outperform the sector on the back of its stable NIM, and steady loan growth.

