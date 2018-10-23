App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndusInd Bank gains 4%; Macquarie maintains outperform with potential upside of 37%

Research house kept a target of Rs 1,975 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of IndusInd Bank gained 4 percent intraday Tuesday after research house Macquarie has maintained outperform rating with a potential upside of 37 percent.

Research house kept a target of Rs 1,975 per share.

The stock fell as IL&FS rights issue postponed, while investors are expecting overall exposure to IL&FS group to be higher, said Macquarie.

Research house believes that the bank has strong loan growth and earnings power and it remains positive on the bank.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,037.90 and 52-week low Rs 1,423.85 on 03 August, 2018 and 22 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.15 percent below its 52-week high and 2.83 percent above its 52-week low.

At 12:26 hrs IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 1,462.60, up Rs 20.40, or 1.41 percent on the BSE.

 
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 12:35 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

