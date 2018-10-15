IndusInd Bank declines 3% ahead of September quarter numbers

Shares of IndusInd Bank declined more than 3 percent intraday Monday ahead of September quarter numbers to be announced today.

The bank is expected to post a 23 percent rise, year-on-year (YoY) in its net profit for the September quarter to Rs 1,081.5, according to an analysts' poll by Reuters. The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 880 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal.

Broking firm Motilal Oswal expects profit growth of 46 percent for the quarter as it is building in the merger of the bank with Bharat Financial Inclusion.

Its net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and paid, is likely to be reported at Rs 2,210.3 crore, a rise of 21 percent from Rs 1,820.9 crore, the Reuters poll said

Global research firm Morgan Stanley and Motilal Oswal expect strong and stable loan growth at 29 percent for the bank.

At 13:30 hrs IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 1,612.65, down Rs 38.70, or 2.34 percent on the BSE.