Indraprastha Gas gains 2% as it takes over supply of natural gas in Gurugram district

Shares of Indraprastha Gas surged in trade as it agreed to take over Haryana City Gas Distribution’s supply of gas to Gurugram district.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 297.05 and an intraday low of Rs 282.30.

Nomura has maintained its buy call on the stock, while the target is at Rs 425.

The Gurugram development and tax cut by UP is also a positive, the brokerage house said. Further, it expects the valuation to be not expensive and believes that Gurugram can boost volume outlook higher and longer.

The Delhi NCR volume is seen at 6 mmscmd and it could grow 12-13 percent for the next few years.

Gas volumes in Grugram could easily ramp up to 1-1.5 mmscmd in 4-5 years, the research firm added.

At 11:12 hrs, Indraprastha Gas was quoting at Rs 284.30, up Rs 5.20, or 1.86 percent, on the BSE.