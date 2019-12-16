App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indoco Remedies gets UK health regulator nod for Goa facility; share price gains 6%

UK MHRA conducted inspection of the facility during September 16-20 this year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Indoco Remedies rallied 6 percent intraday on December 16 after Goa facility received approval from the UK health regulator.

The Mumbai headquartered pharma company said its sterile manufacturing facility (Plant II) at Verna, Goa, has received EU GMP certification from the UK Health Regulator.

This is an outcome from the last successful inspection conducted by UK MHRA from September 16-20 this year, it added.

Close

Indoco Remedies has 9 manufacturing facilities, 6 of which are for FDFs and 3 for APIs. It has 9 domestic marketing divisions with a strong brand portfolio in various therapeutic segments including respiratory, anti-infective, dental care, pain management, gastro-intestinal, ophthalmic, cardiovascular, anti-diabetics, anti-obesity.

The stock was quoting at Rs 154.30, up Rs 5.80, or 3.91 percent on the BSE at 1402 hours IST.

First Published on Dec 16, 2019 02:22 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indoco Remedies

