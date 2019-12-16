Indoco Remedies gets UK health regulator nod for Goa facility; share price gains 6%

Shares of Indoco Remedies rallied 6 percent intraday on December 16 after Goa facility received approval from the UK health regulator.

The Mumbai headquartered pharma company said its sterile manufacturing facility (Plant II) at Verna, Goa, has received EU GMP certification from the UK Health Regulator.

This is an outcome from the last successful inspection conducted by UK MHRA from September 16-20 this year, it added.

Indoco Remedies has 9 manufacturing facilities, 6 of which are for FDFs and 3 for APIs. It has 9 domestic marketing divisions with a strong brand portfolio in various therapeutic segments including respiratory, anti-infective, dental care, pain management, gastro-intestinal, ophthalmic, cardiovascular, anti-diabetics, anti-obesity.