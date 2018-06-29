App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indo Rama Synthetics rises 10%, issues 90.90 lakh shares on preferential basis

The 32nd annual general meeting (AGM) of the company will be held on July 28, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Indo Rama Synthetics rose 10.6 percent intraday Friday on issuance of equity shares on private placement basis.

The company in its board meeting held on June 28 has approved issuance of 90.90 lakh equity shares by way of preferential issue on private placement basis.

The company issued 31,81,818 equity shares to EC Special Situations Fund and 59,09,091 equity shares to Edelweiss India Special Situations Fund- II.

The 32nd annual general meeting (AGM) of the company will be held on July 28, 2018.

The register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from July 21 to July 28, 2018 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM.

At 10:15 hrs Indo Rama Synthetics (India) was quoting at Rs 22.50, up Rs 1.70, or 8.17 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 57.50 and 52-week low Rs 20.30 on 15 January, 2018 and 28 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 60.87 percent below its 52-week high and 10.84 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 10:28 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.