Indo Rama Synthetics rises 10%, issues 90.90 lakh shares on preferential basis

Shares of Indo Rama Synthetics rose 10.6 percent intraday Friday on issuance of equity shares on private placement basis.

The company in its board meeting held on June 28 has approved issuance of 90.90 lakh equity shares by way of preferential issue on private placement basis.

The company issued 31,81,818 equity shares to EC Special Situations Fund and 59,09,091 equity shares to Edelweiss India Special Situations Fund- II.

The 32nd annual general meeting (AGM) of the company will be held on July 28, 2018.

The register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from July 21 to July 28, 2018 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM.

At 10:15 hrs Indo Rama Synthetics (India) was quoting at Rs 22.50, up Rs 1.70, or 8.17 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 57.50 and 52-week low Rs 20.30 on 15 January, 2018 and 28 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 60.87 percent below its 52-week high and 10.84 percent above its 52-week low.

