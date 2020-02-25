IndiGo shares fall 2% after Credit Suisse cuts target price

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) fell over 2 percent on BSE in morning trade on February 25 after global brokerage firm Credit Suisse cut the target price on the stock from Rs 1,850 from Rs 1,900.

Credit Suisse has an outperform rating on the stock but has cut earnings estimates for FY20/21/22 By 83/31/18 percent, respectively.

"We expect the company's earnings to revive as cost structure spike tapers off. Weak SpiceJet balance sheet and Air India divestment can be additional opportunities," Credit Suisse said.

The company reported a massive jump in its third-quarter net profit on the back of increasing load factor and higher operating income.

It posted a 167.8 percent jump in its Q3FY20 consolidated net profit at Rs 496 crore against the CNBC-TV18 estimates of Rs 175 crore.

Revenue of the company rose 25.5 percent to Rs 9,931.7 crore against Rs 7,916.2 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring (EBITDAR) was up 17.2 percent at Rs 1,960.7 crore versus Rs 1,681.4 crore, while EBITDAR margin was down 150 bps at 19.7 percent versus 21.2 percent.

Yield for the quarter was at Rs 3.88 versus Rs 3.83 crore and load factor was up at 87.6 percent versus Rs 85.3 percent, YoY.

Around 10:00 hours, the stock was 1.38 percent down at Rs 1,424.40 on BSE.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.