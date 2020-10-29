172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|indigo-q2-loss-widens-to-rs-1194-8-crore-on-yoy-basis-but-beats-estimates-6035221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo Q2 loss widens to Rs 1,194.8 crore on YoY basis, but beats estimates

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Airline company InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) on October 29 said its loss widened to Rs 1,194.8 crore in Q2 FY21, higher than the loss of Rs 1,062 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

However, the number was better-than-expected as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the loss to the tune of Rs 1,897 crore.

The company's revenue for the said quarter came at Rs 2,741 crore against Rs 8,105.2 crore. This, too, was above the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 2,678 crore.

EBITDAR came at 408.5 crore, up 59.3 percent YoY from Rs 256.4 crore. CNBC-TV18 poll's estimate for EBITDAR was Rs 511 crore loss.

EBITDAR margin stood at 14.9 percent, up 11.7 pts YoY from 3.2 percent in Q2FY20. Load factor for the quarter stood at 65.1 percent, down 18.5 pts YoY from 83.5 percent.

The company's total expenses fell 55.9 percent YoY to Rs 4,224.1 crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 9,571.6 crore in Q2FY20.

Total debt increased 28.1 percent YoY to Rs 25,419.4 crore.
tags #IndiGo #Interglobe Aviation #Results

