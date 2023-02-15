IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal's wife to offload 4% stake via block deal

Shobha Gangwal, the wife of IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal, will sell shares amounting to a four percent stake in the aviation company via a block deal, CNBC TV-18 reported on February 15, citing sources.

The block deal, as per the report, has been launched for 1.56 crore shares. The total deal size is of Rs 2,930 crore, the source who are privy to the development said.

The maximum discount will be up to 5.6 percent of the current market price, the sources added, further noting that the floor price has been set at Rs 1,875 per share.

Goldman Sachs is the banker assigned to broker the block deal, CNBC TV-18 reported. There will be a 150-day lock-up period post-block deal for the investors, it added.

Moneycontrol News