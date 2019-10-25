IndiGo operator shares tank 10% after loss widens, margin contracts in Q2

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the owner of low-cost airline IndiGo, fell 10 percent intraday on October 25 after the loss widened and margin contracted in the September quarter.

The stock, which rallied 85 percent in the last one year, has lost 16 percent in the last fortnight. It was quoting at Rs 1,506.80, down Rs 159.55, or 9.57 percent, on the BSE at 1121 hours IST.

InterGlobe reported a loss of Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter, which was much higher than analyst expectations and widened compared to a loss of Rs 651 crore in the year-ago period.

Global brokerage house Morgan Stanley had expected the loss to be around Rs 290 crore.

"While our revenue performance was much better during the quarter, the losses were accentuated by forex losses on operating lease liabilities created under IND AS 116, and re-assessment of accrual estimates for future maintenance cost," CEO Ronojoy Dutta said.

MTM forex losses on capitalized operating leases stood at Rs 428 crore due to new IND AS 116 and higher maintenance cost at Rs 319 crore for the quarter.

The management was cautious, saying it expected domestic demand to soften and the utilisation rate to only improve marginally on the back of economic slowdown. Yield improvement would be around 5 percent over the next few quarters.

Maintenance cost will remain elevated for next two quarters and this cost was expected to come down significantly from FY22, as deliveries for A321neos replace the older aircraft and the share of A321neos increased in the fleet, it added.

IndiGo revised its guidance down for FY20 available seat kilometer (ASK) growth to 25 percent (from 30 percent earlier), with flattish unit revenue growth and high maintenance cost. ASK increased by 24 percent YoY.

"Hence, we revise down our FY20/21 yield estimate from Rs 3.8/4.1 to Rs 3.75/3.9, with ASK growth estimate of around 25 percent/10 percent for FY20/21. Also, we lower our load factor estimate from 88 percent to 86 percent for FY20/21, along with aircraft utilization hour/day from 13.1/13.0 to 11.7/11.5 for FY20/21," said Motilal Oswal, which has a neutral rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 1,542.

"Nevertheless, the recent spate of conflicts between the promoters could continue, posing corporate governance challenges. One of the promoters (Rahul Bhatia) has also submitted request for Arbitration to London Court of Arbitration. Thus, we remain cautious on the stock," it added.

Prabhudas Lilladher also cut IndiGo's FY20 and FY21 EBITDAR by 30.3 percent and 22 percent respectively and downgrade rating from buy to hold given 1) increase in maintenance cost due to re-assessment of maintenance contracts of older A320ceo 2) Cut in FY20 capacity addition guidance from 30% to 25% 3) weak domestic yield environment and 4) overhang of ongoing promoter feud.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 31.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 8,105 crore while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent costs (EBITDAR) increased 15.9 percent YoY to Rs 256.4 crore, but margin contracted 50bps to 3.1 percent in Q2.

Yield in Q2 increased 9.4 percent to Rs 3.52 per km against Rs 3.21 per km YoY and Revenue per available seat kilometer (RASK) grew by 5.7 percent to Rs 3.42 per km YoY.