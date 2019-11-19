App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo operator share price falls after decline in market share

IndiGo maintained its lead position with 47.4 percent share of the domestic passenger market in October but it was lower than the September figure of 48.2 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation fell 1.5 percent intraday on November 19 after a decline in the market share of the low-cost carrier.

The stock has fallen 17 percent in the last one month. It was quoting at Rs 1,439.15, down Rs 19.75, or 1.35 percent, on the BSE at 1140 hours.

With 47.4 percent share of the domestic passenger market in October, IndiGo maintained its lead position but it was lower than the 48.2 percent in September.

Close

Rival SpiceJet gained market share during the month at 16.3 percent, up from 14.7 percent in the previous month.

Overall domestic air passenger traffic in October increased by 3.98 percent compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on November 18. It indicated that there was some recovery in the aviation sector due to the tourist season.

As many as 12.31 million people flew during the month compared to 11.84 million passengers in the same month last year, a jump of 3.98 percent, as per data.

"The passenger load factor in the month of October 2019 has shown increasing trend compared to previous months primarily due to the onset of tourist season," DGCA said.

However, the passenger load factor of all major airlines -- Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir, IndiGo, AirAsia and Vistara -- declined in October as compared to September this year, as per DGCA data.

The passenger load factor measures the seat capacity utilisation of the airline.

The market share of Air India, GoAir, AirAsia and Vistara was 12.6 percent, 11.2 percent, 6.5 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 12:06 pm

