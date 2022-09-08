English
    Indigo falls over 3% after huge block deal

    On Wednesday, Indigo said in a release that Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder, and his family are looking to sell a 2.8 percent stake in the firm through a block deal.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST
    Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the holding company which runs IndiGo airlines, opened sharply lower on Thursday after around 11.2 million shares changed hands on NSE, according to Bloomberg. Details of the buyers and sellers were not known.

    Indigo stock fell 3.3% to Rs 1,919 a share on BSE.

    Around 2.9% stake of Indigo changed hands in four bunches traded worth Rs 2,692 crore at an average price of Rs 1,900 a share, CNBC TV18 reported.

    The stock is likely to remain under pressure as Gangwal will continue to offload stakes from time to time. Gangwal has a 5-year plan to pare his stake in IndiGo.

    "Rakesh Gangwal is testing the waters with the small stake sale. Don’t think Gangwal would want to jeopardise IndiGo’s position," said Mark D Martin of Martin Consulting in a CNBC TV18 interview.

    On Wednesday, Indigo said in a release that Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder, and his family are looking to sell a 2.8 percent stake in the firm through a block deal. As of June quarter, Rakesh Gangwal held 14.65 percent stake, while his wife Shobha Gangwal held 8.39 per cent stake in InterGlobe Aviation.

    Morgan Stanley, one of the investment banks looking after the sale of the Gangwal family's stake in InterGlobe, launched a block deal for the sale.

    As part of the block deal, as many as 10.8 million shares belonging to the Gangwal family have been listed for sale for Rs 19.96 billion, the investment bank said in a notification to the stock exchanges.

    Gangwal, his wife Shobha and their family trust together hold a 36.6 percent stake in InterGlobe Aviation, the parent entity of IndiGo, whose market capitalisation is around Rs 76,800 crore. Their combined stake could be worth as much as Rs 28,097 crore.

    In February 2022, Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the firm and said he will reduce his stake gradually over the next five years. Gangwal's resignation from the IndiGo board added a fresh dimension in his longstanding feud with other IndiGo co-founder Rahul Bhatia. The resignation letter came two months after Rahul Bhatia had assumed the post of managing director.
