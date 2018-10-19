Indices see a sharp fall: 5 factors weighing on Sensex, Nifty today

Fall in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, along with NBFCs and IT stocks contributed to the market’s steep fall on Friday. Wobbly global cues and technical reasons also weighed on indices.

The Sensex, on an intraday basis, fell over 500 points, the Nifty fell below the key level of 10,300.

Investors and traders sold shares across sectors, barring a few names and midcaps, too, fell sharply.

Moneycontrol explains, in detail, these factors that have negatively impacted the market.

RIL tumbles

Shares of Reliance Industries fell over 6.5 percent intraday on Friday as investors reacted to the September quarter results declared by the company. Analysts told CNBC-TV18 that some strain on the core petchem business could have likely been noted by investors even as retail and telecom business performed well. The two acquisitions announced by the company are also positive from data services point of view.

NBFCs decline

Shares of non-banking financial companies, particularly in the housing finance segment, have been seeing a weak spell and that bearishness continued on October 19 as well.

Interestingly, even easing of norms by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for NBFCs has failed to boost the sentiment.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance, Repco Home Finance and PNB Housing Finance, among other NBFCs took a big hit on liquidity concerns.

Additionally, investors are likely to be concerned about its exposure to Supertech, a property developer. Its facilities have been downgraded and the exposure is pegged to be around Rs 500 crore, according to multiple media reports.

IT stocks fall on visa woes

Technology stocks were under selling pressure on Friday after US President Donald Trump administration said it is planning major changes in the H-1B visas.

The Trump administration has said it is planning to "revise" the definition of employment and specialty occupations under the H-1B visas by January, a move which will have an adverse impact on Indian IT companies in the US and small and medium-sized contractual firms mostly owned by Indian-Americans.

The H-1B visa, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Wobbly global cues

Sell-off in US markets along with Asian markets weighed on indices in India. The Dow shed over 300 points in trade amid geopolitical fears in Italy along with concerns on interest rate scenario as well as worries in Chinese economy had an adverse impact on US markets.

In Asia, markets, however, saw a rebound after a sharp decline in the first half of the day. But investors there tried to shrug off concerns and trade higher.

Technical Factors

Experts had hinted at 10,300 as being the support level for the Nifty. A fall below this level will result in weakness in the market. Today’s downward move on the Nifty has led to the index breaching this level and as a result, sell-off has resumed after a brief relief rally seen last week.

"Nifty registered a 'Bearish Engulfing' formation on Wednesday as bulls caved in to the forces of bears after the strong gap up opening. This kind of behaviour especially from a critical resistance level is suggesting that market might have completed its upward corrective move at Wednesday’s high of 10,710 levels and ideally should resume its downmove going forward," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in had told Moneycontrol. Logical targets for this downswing shall be placed below 9,950 levels to culminate the corrective structure.