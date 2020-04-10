Indices rally despite lockdown gloom; 16 stocks from BSE 500 surge over 50%

The benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, have logged gains of nearly 17 percent each since March 24, data from Ace Equity showed.

In order to keep coronavirus infections under check, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a pan-India lockdown for 21 days on March 24, effective 00:00 hours on March 25.

Since March 25, there were a total of 10 trading sessions. Out of 10, the benchmarks ended in the green in 5 sessions.

While Nifty is back above 9,000-mark, Sensex, too, has reclaimed 31,000 level.

This may offer some relief even though Sensex and Nifty are still 26 percent down from their all-time highs of 42,273.87 and 12,430.50, respectively, that they had hit in January 2020.

Amid all the uncertainty in the market, the recent correction in the market has been termed as an investment opportunity by most experts and brokerages.

In the BSE 500 index, as many as 437 stocks logged gains. Out of 437, 16 stocks surged over 50 percent since March 24. As many as 337 stocks jumped more than 10 percent in that period.

Among the 63 stocks from the BSE 500 index that lost during the period of lockdown, as many as 20 fell more than 10 percent.

In the 30-share Sensex pack, all stocks logged gains during the period, with Mahindra and Mahindra (up 41.58 percent) emerging as the top gainer of the pack.

Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries logged gains of 38.51 percent, 35.86 percent and 29.28 percent, respectively. As many as 13 stocks logged gains of more than 20 percent while 22 stocks rose more than 10 percent during that period.

Among the sectoral indices on BSE, Healthcare emerged as the top gainer, jumping as much as 29 percent during that period.

BSE Energy, Oil & Gas, FMCG and Telecom logged gains of 26 percent, 23.59 percent, 21.64 percent and 20.36 percent, respectively, during the period of lockdown so far. BSE IT, with a gain of 6.45 percent, remained at the end of the sectoral indices.

Will the rally sustain?

The market is in uncertain territory. Unless the issue of COVID-19 comes under control, the market will continue to experience bouts of volatility.

Experts are of the view that such intermittent rally is a trading rally in a bear market which may not be sustainable.

"This uptrend seems to be a short-term bear market rally and may not be sustainable," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Nair added that there is an expectation that the worst affected sectors and MSMEs may get some relief in another package to be announced shortly by the government. Markets will continue to fluctuate based on news coming out regarding the spread of infections and any lifting of lockdown in India.

Not much has changed for the market and there is very little for it to cheer.

The real picture of the economy is worrysome and it cannot be said how long it will take to get the economy on track.

Singapore's banking group DBS has revised the country's GDP estimate to 1.5 percent for the current fiscal amid the current lockdown due to COVID-19. This comes a day after American brokerage Goldman Sachs revised its forecast for the country's real GDP growth to 1.6 percent as against 3.3 percent it had estimated earlier.

India's industrial output grew at 4.5 percent as against a 0.2 percent growth rate year-on-year, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on April 9.

But experts are of the view that this will deteriorate sharply due to the lockdown.

"There is not much to cheer from this data as IIP growth is likely to sharply fall going forward due to the impact of COVID-19 crisis. Even after the lockdown is lifted, demand for consumer discretionary items will take time to recover given the poor consumer sentiments in midst of job losses and pay cuts. Capital goods demand will also remain weak as businesses will be wary of capex in these uncertain times,” said Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist & Head Research at Knight Frank India.

The hopes are pinned on the economic stimulus that the government may bring in the coming days. The stimulus announced in the past were not enough to meet the need of the economy, experts said.

