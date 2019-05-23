App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 12:33 PM IST

Indices may surge 13% in 6-12 months; financials to dominate: Atul Suri

According to Suri, once the election euphoria dwindles, the focus will be back to international markets with crude and corporate earnings in the forefront

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indices may move 12-13 percent up in the next six to 12 months, Atul Suri, CEO-PMS at Marathon Trends told CNBC-TV18.

"Financials will continue to dominate the market. You won't see a significant movement in Nifty, without a shift in financials. You may see rumblings in the capital goods and cement sector, which will be positive for the markets as the focus will shift from just one or two sectors", he said.

According to Suri, once the election euphoria dwindles, the focus will be back to international markets with crude and corporate earnings in the forefront.

"After the election euphoria ends in a day or two, the focus would shift back to international markets, which will continue to be the single largest market driver," Suri said.

Speaking on global indices, Suri said developed markets are observing correction without much price damage, which is encouraging.

"I continue to remain bullish on developed markets, but I am still concerned about emerging markets. China dominating the emerging markets is not very pretty, which will lead to pressure of selling from that space. This explains the negative FIIs," he added.

First Published on May 23, 2019 12:32 pm

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex

