Four global factors leave Indian markets marooned today

The markets gave up Thursday’s gains as the Nifty50 plunged over 400 points to hit a day’s low of 17,217.10 in the face of weak global cues. At 10:12am, it was trading about 1.6 percent lower at 17,255.85 points.

The BSE Sensex crashed more than 1,300 points from the previous close to hit a day’s low of 57,727.52 points. At 10:12am, it was trading 1.6 percent lower at 57,870.31 points.

All the sectors were in the red on November 26, with the Nifty Metal and Banks driving major losses. While the Nifty Metal index was down 2.5 percent, the Nifty Bank index was down 2 percent. Nifty Realty was also under severe pressure, down about 3.6 percent.

The crash comes a day after the markets had rebounded, with the Nifty50 being largely supported by gains in Reliance Industries.

Let’s check out the factors that have been weighing on the market today.

1. Fresh COVID worries

The World Health Organisation has flagged a new variant of virus, which is heavily mutated, in South Africa. It is expected to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the rapidly spreading strain, which could make vaccines less effective. The WHO said it is “closely monitoring” the reported coronavirus variant and will determine if it should be designated a variant of “interest” or of “concern” in the technical meeting on Friday.

“Early analysis shows that this variant has a large number of mutations that require and will undergo further study,” it said.

The Indian government has asked states to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from and transiting through Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, official figures released on Thursday showed Germany became the latest country to surpass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

2. Asian markets in the red

The surge in coronavirus cases in Europe once again threatened to disrupt trade and travel, which spooked investors and dragged Asian markets lower today.

While the Japanese Nikkei 225 was down 800 points or 2.7 percent, the Hang Seng was down over 550 points or 2.2 percent. The Australian S&P ASX 200 was down over 120 points or 1.7 percent on November 26. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 per cent to 3,562.09 points.

South Korea’s Kospi was lower by 1.2 percent in trade. It was under pressure also because the country’s central bank raised interest rates on Thursday as inflation and household risks continued to grow.

US markets were closed on Thursday for a holiday.

3. Crude slide on surplus concerns

Oil prices slid more than 1 percent on Friday on concerns that a global supply surplus could swell in the first quarter following a coordinated release of crude reserves among major consumers, led by the US. Brent crude futures extended declines for a third session, falling 1.2 percent to $81.26 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $1.35, or 1.7 percent, at $77.04 a barrel.

4. Metals, financials under pressure

The Nifty Metal index was down 3 percent at 10:40am, with all the components in the red. Financials, which make up for the highest weightage on the Nifty, also saw heavy selling on Friday, with the Nifty Bank index trading 2.9 percent lower on Friday.