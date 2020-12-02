India's sugar output may drop on lower recovery, diversion of cane in Uttar Pradesh

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has projected sugar production at 31 million tonnes for the current season but experts see it slipping at least a million tonnes.

Uttam Sugar Mills | Company reported loss at Rs 8.46 crore in Q2FY21 against loss Rs 11.76 crore, revenue rose to Rs 422.51 crore from Rs 300.68 crore YoY.

India’s sugar production will likely be lower than initial estimates of 31 million tonnes due to diversion of sugarcane for jaggery (gur) and khandsari besides lower recovery of the sweetener from cane, industry experts have said.

“Sugar production will be better that last year but will not be as initially estimated. This is because sugarcane has been diverted for production of jaggery and khandsari sugar,” said RS Arora, a sugar sector analyst.

Khandsari is a sugar that is extracted directly from liquid jaggery.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has projected sugar production at 31 million tonnes for the current season (October 2020-September 2121).

On November 15, ISMA said that the production in the first 45 days of the season was 14.10 lakh tonnes compared with 4.84 lakh tonnes during the year-ago period.

One of the reasons for production trebling in the first 45 days is that 274 mills were in operation since the start of the season against 127 during the same period a year ago.

“This year, sugar recovery from the cane is lower in Uttar Pradesh. It will result in lower production in the state. Even the per acre yield of sugarcane is reported to be lower,” said DK Sharma, Wholetime Director, Awadh Sugar and Energy.

A clear picture on the production front will be available after the middle of the month.

According to ISMA, production in Uttar Pradesh, so far, this season is 3.85 lakh tonnes against 2.93 lakh tonnes a year ago, with 76 mills in operation compared with 78 last year.

Arora said Uttar Pradesh mills were recovering one to 1.5 percent less sugar than the normal 10 percent. “We hear the recovery is around 8.5 percent,” he said.

“We will have to wait and see if the recovery improves in the coming months,” Sharma said.

But Arora said that the recovery from cane would not be higher than 10 percent. “The recovery might rise to 11-12 percent in February,” he added.

Across the country, the average recovery of sugar from sugarcane is nine to 9.50 percent, the analyst said.

While southern states were witnessing 10 percent recovery, in Gujarat and other states it was 8.5 to nine percent against the earlier 11 percent recovery. In Karnataka, the recovery was 9-9.5 percent, Arora said.

The production of B heavy molasses would be the other reason that could lower sugar production.

“There is good demand for products made from ethanol that is derived from molasses. Things such as sanitisers that are selling more due to the novel coronavirus pandemic will help diversion of cane for molasses production,” Arora said.

ISMA has projected that at least two million tonnes of sugar production would go into molasses this season.

“The Centre’s decision to raise the price for ethanol supplied to oil marketing companies will help diversion of cane for molasses production,” Sharma said.

On October 29, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs decided to hike the price of ethanol extracted from the sugarcane juice to Rs 62.65 per litre from Rs 59.48 for the supply year that began on December 1.

The rate for ethanol from C-heavy molasses has been raised from Rs 43.75 per litre to Rs 45.69 and that of ethanol from B-heavy to Rs 57.61 from Rs 54.27 per litre.

ISMA said during the last supply season, 160.23 crore litres of ethanol were supplied till November 9, equivalent to a blend of five percent in petrol.

The government is confident that the 10 percent target of blending ethanol with petrol by 2022 will be met.

All these could result in sugar production being at least a million tonnes lower than initial estimates, said Sharma.

The lower than initial estimates production is against 27.42 million tonnes last year but it should not worry stakeholders since India has a huge carryover stock of 10.64 million tonnes from last season.

In view of the higher production, this season, too, the carryover stocks could be higher. However, it will depend on the amount of sugar exported.

Currently, sugar exports are at a standstill with the industry looking towards the government for incentives to ship the commodity.

Only India has ample stocks to sell in the world, market resulting in global prices surging 10 percent this year on supply shortage.

In New York, raw sugar is ruling at $14.56 cents a pound. White sugar for delivery in London was quoting at $398 (Rs 29,300) a tonne.

In the domestic market, sugar mills are currently getting Rs 31-32 a kg from bulk buyers, while retail prices are ruling over Rs 35 a kg.

The standstill in exports and huge carryover stocks could affect farmers who supply cane to sugar mills as their payments are kept pending.

On September 16, Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Danve Raosaheb Dadarao said sugar mills owned cane growers nearly Rs 13,000 crore as on September 11 for the crop procured last season.

(Subramani Ra Mancombu is a journalist based in Chennai who writes on commodities and agriculture)