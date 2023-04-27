 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's smartphone market records steepest first quarter decline of 19%

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 05:42 PM IST

India’s smartphone shipments dipped to about 31 milion units in the January-March quarter, thereby recording the steepest fall of 19 per cent in the first quarter on year-over-year basis, market research firm Counterpoint said on Thursday.

”This was the highest ever Q1 decline seen by India’s smartphone market, besides being the third consecutive quarterly decline. Sluggish demand, high inventory build-up carried over from 2022, growing consumer preference for refurbished phones and pessimistic channel view of the market contributed to this decline,” Counterpoint’s market monitor service report said.

5G smartphones’s contribution to total smartphone shipments reached a record of 43 per cent. ”With a 20 per cent share, Samsung led the Indian smartphone market for the second consecutive quarter. It was also the top 5G brand,” the report said.