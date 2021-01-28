MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

India's small investors rush to join GameStop frenzy

Despite India’s highly restrictive cross-border investment rules, Indians have been placing big bets on US equities this year as American stocks recovered quicker than markets in India from a crash sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters
January 28, 2021 / 10:53 PM IST
Reuters

Reuters


India’s small investors are snapping up shares of US retail investor favourite GameStop Corp, making the video game retailer the most traded stock on some Indian brokerages after anonymous social media posts fuelled a frenzied rally.


Shares of GameStop have surged 1,700% since Jan. 12 as amateur US investors, monitoring social media comments, have piled in and forced professional short-sellers to abandon their positions with heavy losses.


This week, GameStop accounted for 19% of the trades on Vested Finance, an Indian investment firm that helps Indians buy or sell US stocks, and 15% of the trades on its rival Stockal, making it the most traded stock on both platforms.


“It’s quite surprising to see Indian investors jumping on the GameStop bandwagon,” Stockal co-founder Sitashwa Srivastava told Reuters.


“This shows a marked shift in investor behaviour from just using US stocks to diversify their portfolios to rushing after a rally based on social media discussions. It could be reckless but it works for some.”


Despite India’s highly restrictive cross-border investment rules, Indians have been placing big bets on US equities this year as American stocks recovered quicker than markets in India from a crash sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian investors venturing into US stocks usually prefer top global companies such as Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Tesla as they look to diversify their holdings in India.

Reuters
TAGS: #Business #GameStop #India #Market news #World News
first published: Jan 28, 2021 10:53 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.