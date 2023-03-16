 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s real GDP growth to slow down to 6 per cent in FY24: Crisil

Asha Menon
Mar 16, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST

The rating agency estimates is 40 bps lower than RBI's estimate.

The rating agency sees rupee-dollar exchange touching 83 by end of FY24.

India’s real GDP growth for the next fiscal looks weak, going by CRISIL’s latest report.

Outside of two years, one of which is the pandemic-hit FY21, the next fiscal will see the lowest, real-GDP growth in a decade, according to the rating agency’s report titled ‘Rider in the Storm – Tracing India’s growth in a volatile world’.

The economic and capital-market experts have estimated the country’s real GDP to grow by 6 percent, which is 40 bps lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s estimate of 6.4 per cent and 100 bps lower than CRISIL’s FY23 estimate of 7 percent.