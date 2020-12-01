India’s Q2 GDP contracted less than expected: Check out global brokerages' views

India's July-September quarter GDP prints came out better-than-expected, reaffirming that the signs of improvement in the economy were real.

Real GDP for the September quarter contracted 7.5 percent year-on-year, on the back of a steep contraction in manufacturing, construction, and services, data released by the National Statistical Office showed on November 27.

The real GDP for April-June 2020 had contracted 23.9 percent, the steepest fall ever (and the first contraction in 40 years). The July-September 2019 quarter had witnessed a GDP growth of 4.4 percent.

Here are the views from global brokerages post the GDP numbers:

Nomura

Research house Nomura has revised up FY21 GDP forecast to -8.2% from -10.8% and expect RBI to stay on hold through 2021.

GDP rose by an impressive 21% QoQ, almost reversing -24.3% fall in Q1 as the rebound was led by fixed investment, agriculture & industrial GVA growth, said Nomura.

The recovery remains uneven with services lagging industry, while reduction in government spending highlights pro-cyclical nature of government’s fiscal stance, it added.

Morgan Stanley

According to Morgan Stanley, the GDP contraction was an ebbs and expect a cyclical recovery. The GDP contracted was marginally more than expected.

The agriculture continued to record positive growth and expect GDP to contract by 5.7% YoY in FY21.

Morgan Stanley anticipated a positive growth in Q3 versus consensus estimates of contraction.

Kotak Institutional Equities

The GDP contracted at a slower pace led by easing of lockdown restrictions, said Kotak Institutional Equities.

It revised up the FY21 GDP forecast to -8.6% from -11.5% and expect recovery to be gradual & growth may be negative in Q3 & Q4.

S&P

S&P Global Ratings retained its forecast of 9 percent contraction in the Indian economy for the current fiscal, saying even though there are now upside risks to growth but it will wait for more signs that COVID infections have stabilised or fallen.

"We retain our growth forecast of negative 9 percent in fiscal 2020-2021 and 10 percent in fiscal 2021-2022. While there are now upside risks to growth due to a faster recovery in population mobility and household spending, the pandemic is not fully under control."