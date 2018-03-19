India's market underperformance could continue; expect volatility: Udayan Mukherjee

Udayan Mukherjee says India has been underperforming other global markets and this underperformance could continue because there are some factors which are only unique to India besides things like commodity prices, trade war etc. that impact other markets.

For Indian equity market, politics has a strong influence on the sentiment and so it could impact the market. Second, although we are seeing earnings recovery and growth, once the low base effect plays out, we may not see major upticks and the underperformance could continue. So, one should expect more volatility going ahead, says Mukherjee in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He says, it looks like we are close to the support levels at 10,100 but there is not enough momentum and the market may mark time out.

According to him, the market sentiment also depends on how the liquidity considerations play out by the end of this month, especially the numbers of domestic institutions. If the mutual funds need to sell to give out dividends to avoid capital gains tax and then that will put some technical pressure on the market and the level of 10,100 might be difficult to hold. Otherwise the market might trade sideways over the next few days unless we have a big global trigger.

With regards to politics, he says the market has started pricing in a political scenario that 2019 could be a difficult road for BJP than it was in 2014 but it is unlikely it has priced-in that fully, he says.