India’s inflation to surprise on upside, RBI to be behind curve says Nomura

India’s retail inflation will surprise on the upside in the current year as the country is one of the most vulnerable to global commodity price changes, especially oil, global investment banking firm Nomura has said.

“India and Indonesia, in these two countries, inflation is going to surprise on the upside. The central banks are going to be behind the curve,” Rob Subbaraman, head of global macro research at Nomura said at an event hosted by the firm. Nomura analysts expect India’s inflation to average 7.2 percent in FY23.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to announce a hike of 35-50 basis points in the repo rate on June 8, when the three-day meeting of the monetary policy committee concludes. Some economists expect a 50 bps hike in the cash reserve ratio as well. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Retail inflation has already risen to an eight-year high, touching 7.79 percent in April, driven by food and fuel inflation. Economists have pointed out that inflationary pressures are becoming more broad-based with even core inflation rising.

The central bank is hard-pressed to frontload its rate hikes given the uncomfortably high inflation.

Retail inflation has remained above the RBI’s inflation mandate of 2-6 percent for four consecutive months now.

In all probability, inflation may average at a level beyond the mandate in FY23. Ergo, despite fast rate hikes the RBI may not be able to rein in inflation quickly this year.

Part of the blame can be put on the drivers being supply-side in which case the role of monetary policy is limited.

Global supply chain disruptions since the outbreak of coronavirus and the added pressure due to the Russia-Ukraine war have elevated prices of every commodity.

Subbaraman said that the commodity-price pressures would also bloat up the current account deficit of India to 3.5-4 percent of the gross domestic product this year.

A deficit of more than 3 percent of GDP is unsustainable for a net-importing country such as India, especially in the context of the incessant dollar outflows seen from domestic markets.

Foreign institutional investors have pulled out $25 billion since the beginning of calendar 2022 from local markets and the rupee has sunk to an all-time low.

Subbaraman said while the rupee may continue to show a weakening trend, the large forex reserves pile could offer a cushion.

India’s forex reserves stood at $603 billion as of end May, down $16 billion from the year-ago period. The RBI has been defending the rupee in the forex market in recent months, reflected in the dip in reserves.

As MPC members are in a huddle to vote on rate hikes, it is likely that inflation is dominating the discussion. The bond market has already priced in a 50 bps hike this week. The yield on the 10-year government bond surged to 7.53 percent, an over three-year high.