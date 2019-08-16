App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 04:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's gold buying stays weak as prices hit two month high

Gold demand stayed weak in India, the world's top buyer of the yellow metal, as prices touched a near two-month high.


Gold demand stayed weak in India, the world's top buyer of the yellow metal, as prices touched a near two-month high.


* At 3:26 p.m., the most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.17% higher at Rs 28,422 per 10 grams, after rising as much as Rs 28,429, a level last seen on December 14.


* "Buying is slightly subdued on current levels," said a dealer with a bullion importing private bank in Mumbai.


* There was good demand below Rs 28,000 level, the dealer said.


* A stronger rupee kept the upside in prices limited. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.


* Silver too extended gains to a two-month high.


* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.72% higher at Rs 57,678 per kg, after hitting Rs 57,777, its highest level in two months.

* At 1:15 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market:



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Feb 8, 2012 03:36 pm

tags #Commodities #Gold #MCX #Multi Commodity Exchange #Prices #Rupee #silver

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.