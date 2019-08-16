India's gold buying stays weak as prices hit two month high

Gold demand stayed weak in India, the world's top buyer of the yellow metal, as prices touched a near two-month high.

* At 3:26 p.m., the most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.17% higher at Rs 28,422 per 10 grams, after rising as much as Rs 28,429, a level last seen on December 14.

* "Buying is slightly subdued on current levels," said a dealer with a bullion importing private bank in Mumbai.

* There was good demand below Rs 28,000 level, the dealer said.

* A stronger rupee kept the upside in prices limited. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver too extended gains to a two-month high.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.72% higher at Rs 57,678 per kg, after hitting Rs 57,777, its highest level in two months.

* At 1:15 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market:

